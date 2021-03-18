Solutions to cut shipping emissions at virtual conference and exhibition

Exploring tangible solutions in climate change mitigation in the shipping industry by use of technology was at the core of a virtual energy efficiency conference and exhibition (Confex) which opened on 17 March. The event has been organized by the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre for Africa (MTCC-Africa), part of a global network of MTCCs.

Open to private and public stakeholders in the maritime and shipping industry, the event heard from technology providers in the African region and from around the globe about new ideas transforming the shipping sector and contributing to the fight against climate change.

“By sharing experiences and promoting technologies and operations that can improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector, this conference and exhibition is another vital step in helping the region’s shipping navigate towards a low-carbon future,” said IMO Secretary-General ‘s Kitack Lim.

A similar event which took place earlier this month saw IMO’s MTCC Caribbean look into technological considerations for decarbonizing the maritime sector such as the benefits of just -in- time shipping, maritime informatics and port collaborative decision making.

Participants of the Confex series benefited from potential future business networks and identified future opportunities for regional and international collaboration to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector. This will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.

The MTCCs are part of the Global MTCC Network (GMN) project executed by IMO and funded by the European Union.

Source: IMO