Solvay and Andritz developed a Bicar® dry exhaust gas cleaning system certified to comply with IMO 2020 regulations

SOLVAY and ANDRITZ announce that the innovative BICAR® dry exhaust gas cleaning system, designed to comply with the new sulphur emission regulations issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for shipping vessels, has successfully been certified by the classification society DNV GL. This achievement and certification are crucial milestones for the future of this technology and confirm SOLVAY’s and ANDRITZ’s know-how in exhaust cleaning systems.

It will allow the shipping vessels to continue to use High Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oils while reducing drastically their sulphur and fine particles emissions, which will improve very significantly the quality of the air, with a positive impact on human health. The BICAR® dry exhaust gas cleaning system was installed on the RoPAx ferry “Piana” of the French ferry operator La Méridionale, and has successfully been in operation since being commissioned in April 2019.

First results are very promising. The innovative technology uses the SOLVAIR® process principals developed by SOLVAY teams, using Bicar® as the sorbent for sulphur dioxide removal, and a pulse jet fabric filter for removal of the sulphates and particulates forming. SOLVAIR® was recently labeled an Efficient Solution by the SOLAR IMPULSE FOUNDATION as it protects the environment in a profitable way. ANDRITZ was responsible for design and engineering of the system, delivery of the main equipment, and commissioning, while installation work and operation of the system were the responsibility of La Méridionale. Unlike other exhaust gas cleaning systems installed on maritime vessels, no seawater is used and no wastewater is discharged into the sea.

Compliance of this technology and system with regulations, that will be enforced as soon as January 1st, 2020, was confirmed by the Ship Acceptance Test and the MED-G certification awarded for the system by the classification society DNV GL. The certificate verifies conformity of the system with the (EU) 2018/773, item MED/2.10 regulations as well as with MARPOL 73/78. Furthermore an independent third party (CERTAM) assessed the effectiveness of the Bicar® dry exhaust gas cleaning system. The results are impressive and show that the required SO2 removal to lowest values (more than 96% of SOx removed, with potential to achieve higher rates) was achieved easily. In addition, the ability of the system to remove more than 99% of particulates and ultra-fine particulates was confirmed. These figures are remarkable and demonstrate the effectiveness of the system.

