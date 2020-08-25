Somali police not guilty of piracy, EU says

The EU’s anti-piracy military mission in the Indian Ocean, Atalanta, has exonerated Somalia’s police force after reports police had hijacked a Panama-flagged cargo ship last Thursday. “There had been certain incidents on board the vessel” but these “cannot be classified as a maritime security incident,” Atalanta said. Somali police boarded the ship because it was adrift due to hull-damage and a Spanish warship was monitoring the situation, the EU said.

Source: EU Observer