Somas appoints Accelleron as global authorized service provider for marine customers

Somas Instrument AB, a leading manufacturer of control and on-/off valves, has appointed Accelleron (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection and digital solutions in marine and energy industries, as the authorized global service provider for its marine customers. Under this new partnership agreement, Accelleron’s service engineers will be trained to service Somas valves on marine installations, primarily in exhaust aftertreatment systems such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) that filter out air pollutants. Somas customers will have access to 24/7 support through Accelleron’s extensive network of more than 100 locations worldwide.

Somas has been a leading manufacturer of butterfly valves for flow control for almost 80 years. In 2017, they delivered the first industrial valve for marine engines. The partnership with Accelleron will provide Somas marine customers with access to service, offering peace of mind that the valves will continue to meet today’s stringent fuel efficiency and environmental requirements. At the same time, Accelleron will be able to expand its well-established service competence to include additional components of the engine’s exhaust system and offer this extended service to its own large marine customer base.

Accelleron has recently expanded its offering to technologies beyond turbocharging to provide broader support to marine leaders in accelerating their sustainability journeys. This partnership agreement to service Somas valves will augment those efforts, which also include a growing portfolio of digital insights and the acquisition of high-precision fuel injection specialist OMT last year.

According to the agreement, Accelleron’s worldwide service organization will be responsible for managing customer support requests for Somas products. To that end, Somas will train Accelleron service engineers to qualify them at the same level as Somas engineers to service the valves. Accelleron will also be authorized and trained to sell and promote spare parts and services.

Somas CEO Peter Hägg said: “Our agreement with Accelleron will ensure that our marine industrial customers have access to high-quality aftercare that supports the enduring performance of Somas valves. With Accelleron’s global network and several decades of service experience, we are confident that the service needs of our marine customers are in good hands.”

President of Accelleron’s Service Division, Roland Schwarz, said: “Somas valves play an important role in keeping marine engines operating at peak efficiency and compliant with environmental regulations, as do our Accelleron turbochargers. This is a time when global voyage efficiency, reliability and uptime are all equally paramount for shipping companies, ship managers and charterers. We are excited about being able to provide valve and turbocharging service from one source, to minimize maintenance time and increase operational availability. We look forward to building on the technical competency of our service engineers and expanding our scope to deliver even greater value as a trusted service partner.”

Source: Accelleron