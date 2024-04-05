Some Japan buyers agree to pay Q2 aluminium premium of $148/T, up 64% from Q1

Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $148 per ton over the benchmark price for shipments in April to June, up 64% from the prior quarter, two sources directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The move comes after some Japanese buyers agreed last month to pay another global producer a premium of $145 per ton.

The negotiations are still continuing, one of the sources said.

Japan is an Asia’s major importer of the light metal and the premiums PREM-ALUM-JP for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price CMAL0 set the benchmark for the region.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)