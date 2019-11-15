Some Points About Iran’s New Oil Discovery

Just eight weeks ago, the question on every oil spectator’s mind was could Saudi Arabia recover to pre-Abqaiq attack production levels in a reasonable period, and would the region be embroiled in a wider war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the presumed source of the attack. Okay, that’s two questions, neither of which seems particularly timely at present.

Iran’s announcement of a fifty-one billion barrel oil field was, needless to say, exciting although it comes with a number of caveats. First, the reported amount is oil in place, not reserves, meaning that the likely proved reserves are going to be on the order of ten to fifteen billion barrels, depending on the recovery rate. Still, that’s ten to fifteen billion barrels more than Grandpa Lynch found in West Virginia back in the day.

The size puts it in a class with supergiants like Kashagan in Kazakhstan and Shaybah in Saudi Arabia, each of which produces 1 million barrels per day. That’s a lot of oil, or perhaps more precisely, potential oil, and it suggests that other OPEC members must be happy to see the Trump Administration’s efforts to keep Iranian oil off the market.

But this also demonstrates one major flaw behind peak oil analysis done by Colin Campbell and Jean Laherrere, authors of the historic article “The End of Cheap Oil,” in the March 1998 Scientific American. In that article, they argued that creating creaming curves of discoveries (as in the figure below) allowed them to estimate total recoverable resources in any given region. (Creaming curves represent the size of discoveries, which theoretically occur largest to smallest, and demonstrate the point at which no more significant discoveries remain.)

(It’s worth mentioning that the creaming curve above is not organized by date of discovery, which would yield a much lumpier curve. It’s reminiscent of the Wizard of Id cartoon where the official says a man’s daughters are “each more beautiful than the last.” “Really?” he’s asked. “Well, you have to line them up that way,” he admits.)

The creaming curves led Campbell and Laherrere to conclude that nearly half of the world’s conventional oil had been produced, and they insisted (assumed, really) that production would peak and decline at that point. Presenting these apparently data-rich curves proved convincing—to those not expert in the subject of resource estimates.

But any number of critics have pointed out three flaws in the method. First, it doesn’t allow the prediction of the discovery of new basins. Second, as the USGS’s Thomas Ahlbrandt and T. R. Klett noted, upward revisions in fields’ reserves increases the ‘creaming curve,’ so that resource estimates based on creaming curves will tend to be moved upwards time and again, contradicting the claims that creaming curves produced reliable estimates. The figure above, using official U.K. government data, shows how upward revisions to field size estimates over time meant different asymptotes for the creaming curves.

Colin Campbell (who informed a reporter in 2004 that he wouldn’t debate this author because I am a ‘faith healer’ and he’s a scientist) has recently admitted he was wrong about reserve growth, after years of derisively explaining the phenomenon was restricted to the U.S. oil industry.

But the greater error comes from the assumption, especially by Jean Laherrere, that the sequence and size of discoveries in a region was driven by geology, that is, scientific and immutable. Except that in many cases, politics and even economics often determined the shape of the curve. Nowhere was this more evident that in the Middle East, where discovery size drops off sharply after the 1970s, leading Laherrere to conclude in 2001 the region’s resources had largely been discovered.

But discovery size actually dropped off as the resource-rich countries, like Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, reduced exploration given the glut in oil markets: why look for oil that couldn’t be produced until far into the future? But drilling continued in countries like Oman and Yemen, producing the small discoveries that made it appear as if the creaming curve was flattening out.

This all provides a cautionary tale about relying on supposed experts, as well as the perils of making superficial observations of research. Knowledgeable people would realize that the use of creaming curves was misapplied and that, especially for regions like the Middle East where political constraints on exploration dominates outcomes, they are not useful to generate resource estimates. But few examined the arguments carefully, and the media was satisfied to merely cite opposing experts. )

For many pundits, taking the time to understand the issue in depth was apparently too onerous, and any number of commentators relied on the assertions of peak oil advocates in their own work, whether to promote other energy sources like nuclear power or renewable energy, or to suggest particular foreign policy moves. Which illustrates the danger of cherry-picking research that supports your views.

What does the Iranian oil discovery mean for oil supply? Obviously nothing in the short-term, but potentially longer-term markets will see more conflict over market share between the resource-rich trio of Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. But the Iranian government, for all its revenue needs, has shown a willingness to sacrifice its economy for political reasons and there is not much to suggest that will change soon.

Tomorrow’s post will deal with the Saudi Aramco IPO and some of the issues involved.

