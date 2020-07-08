Sound Your Horns On 8 July To Support Crew Changes

To create more awareness of the plight of the seafarers, who are still largely unable to get on or off their ships, BIMCO and the rest of the international shipping community encourages that ships in port sound their horns on 8 July at 12:00 noon local time.

The day after, 9 July, the United Kingdom will host a virtual ministerial summit to address the COVID-19 impact on crew changes. By sounding the horns of the global fleet the day before, we hope that we – as a community – can generate further awareness of this crisis.

We therefore suggest that shipowners let their ships know to sound their horns – if in port – on 8 July at 12.00 noon to help the industry get heard.

Source: BIMCO