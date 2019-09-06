Sour crude complex steady as traders mull Aramco OSPs

Benchmark Dubai crude futures spreads were steady mid-morning in Asia on Friday, as crude oil market participants evaluated fresh official selling prices released by Saudi Aramco overnight.

The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for swaps spread was notionally pegged at $3.51/b at 10 am in Singapore (0200 GMT) Friday. This was little changed from the $3.52/b assessed at 4:30 pm in Singapore (0830 GMT) Thursday.

Intermonth Dubai futures spreads were also pegged within a narrow range of Thursday’s assessment, in line with bids and offers seen on the Intercontinental Exchange at 10 am in Singapore Friday morning.

The October/November spread was notionally assessed at 79 cents/b Friday morning, compared with 75 cents/b Thursday evening, while the November/December spread rose to 80 cents/b from Thursday’s assessment at 72 cents/b.

Market participants in Asia are likely to evaluate the latest round of OSPs all of Friday and start to pin down requirements for November-loading cargoes next week — although this could slow down due to the Platts’ Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference being held in Singapore over September 9-11 and the week-long array of events held on the sidelines of conference, they said.

Saudi Aramco raised the OSP differentials for four of its five crude grades loading in October and bound for Asia, the company said in a notice late Thursday.

Aramco raised the October OSP differential for its flagship Arab Light grade by 60 cents/b to $2.30/b above the average of Oman/Dubai. The company also raised the October price differentials for its Extra Light and Super Light grades by $1.20/b and $1.10/b, respectively, up to the benchmark plus $2.90/b and plus $4.15/b.

The OPEC kingpin raised the October OSP differential for Arab Medium by 40 cents/b to a premium of $1.65/b to Oman/Dubai. The Arab Heavy grade October price differential was cut 30 cents/b from September to a premium of 35 cents/b to Oman/Dubai.

Crude traders surveyed by S&P Global Platts earlier this week had expected differentials for the lighter grades to be lifted — with most predicting a rise of around 50 cents/b for Arab Light. Traders had also expected Aramco to keep the Arab Medium OSP unchanged or slightly lower, and Arab Heavy down around 50 cents/b.

Source: Platts