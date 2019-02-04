South Africa 2018 thermal coal exports down 1.5% on year, growth in Pakistan

The volume of thermal coal exports out of South Africa in 2018 came to 78.8 million mt, a drop of 1.5% on year customs data showed.

Exports in December alone came to 7.7 million mt, a drop of 2.7% on the month and 1.5% on the year.

India remained the largest export destination in 2018, taking almost 36 million mt, roughly unchanged from 2017.

India was also the largest buyer of South African coal in December on 3.35 million mt, up 8% on month but down 12% on year.

Exports to Pakistan grew 14% on the year to 10 million mt in 2018, with a December export volume to Pakistan at 1.17 million mt, a rise of 50% on the month and 77% on the year.

Exports to South Korea fell 22% on the year in 2018 to 6.8 million mt, with a December volume of 311,500 mt, down 37% on the month and 64% the on year.

The UAE posted a marginal rise on the year in 2018 to 1.14 million mt. The volume for December however was up 49% on the year at 243,640 mt.

The Average S&P Global Platts FOB Richards Bay 5,500 kcal/kg NAR, 7-45 day price in 2018 was $78/mt, up $6.40 on the year.

Source: Platts