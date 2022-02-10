South Africa’s 2021 maize output up compared with previous year

South Africa produced 16.315 million tonnes of maize in its 2020/2021 season, compared with 15.300 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday.

The crop consists of 8.600 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.715 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed, the CEC said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nelson Banya; Editing by Emma Rumney)