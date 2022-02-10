Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / South Africa’s 2021 maize output up compared with previous year

South Africa’s 2021 maize output up compared with previous year

in Commodity News 11/02/2022

South Africa produced 16.315 million tonnes of maize in its 2020/2021 season, compared with 15.300 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday.

The crop consists of 8.600 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.715 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed, the CEC said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Nelson Banya; Editing by Emma Rumney)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software