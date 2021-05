South Africa’s mining output jumps 21.3% year on year in March

South Africa’s total mining output jump 21.3% year-on-year in March compared to a revised contraction of 2.3% in February, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Below is the breakdown of the main minerals.

Year-on-year output percentage changes:

March February

Gold 10.5 -9.1 (revised)

PGMs 68.6 -0.9

Total Mining 21.3 -2.3 (revised)

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Mfuneko Toyana)