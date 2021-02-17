South America – Asia / Loop 1 (AN1) – Improved Coverage

We are pleased to announce changes in our AN1 service in West Coast South America. Starting from March 2021, Hapag-Lloyd will be offering an improved coverage adding a fortnightly call in Puerto Angamos (CLPAG). Antofagasta (CLANF) will continue to be served on a weekly basis alternating AN1 with WS3-AN1 for export (via CLVAP) and with AN1-WS3 for import (via PECLL).

Supported by our strong local organization and our long-term experience, we are glad to offer this new rotation offering an additional coverage and connectivity; offering our customer support and alternatives to cover their needs.

The first vessel calling PAG is MOL Beacon 2105W , ETA PAG March 9th and continue as per below schedule

The Latin America rotation will be as follows:

MXZLO-MXLZC-PEL-CLIQQ-CLANF OR CLPAG- CLCNL-CLVAP

Schedule with alternated call:



Source: Hapag-Lloyd