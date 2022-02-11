South Carolina Ports has record January for containers

South Carolina Ports had a record January for containers handled at the Port of Charleston, following an unprecedented amount of cargo handled in 2021.

SC Ports handled 226,515 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in January, up 4.7% year-over-year. SC Ports has handled more than 1.64 million TEUs thus far in fiscal year 2022, from July through January, up nearly 15% fiscal year-over-year.

SC Ports handled 125,452 pier containers – which accounts for containers of any size – in January, up 3.5% from a year ago. The Port has handled 913,321 pier containers thus far in fiscal year 2022, up nearly 15% fiscal year-over-year.

January marked the 11th consecutive month of monthly year-over-year container records.

“The global supply chain continues to see great strain from handling unprecedented amounts of cargo,” said Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports CEO. “With record throughput volumes, we are experiencing a record number of import containers on our terminals awaiting delivery. South Carolina Ports invested strategically in port infrastructure, and we are deploying creative solutions to ensure fluidity for our customers.”

SC Ports handled 117,181 loaded imports in January, up nearly 23% year-over-year as retail imports continue to drive the sustained cargo growth as consumers buy more retail goods.

Inland Port Greer reported 9,301 rail moves in January, while Inland Port Dillon reported 1,942 rail moves last month. Combined, the inland ports have handled 101,913 rail moves thus far in fiscal year 2022.

Vehicle volumes are up nearly 16% year-over-year, with 14,172 vehicles handled at Columbus Street Terminal in January.

SC Ports had three port-of-calls in January, and also welcomed back its homeported ship, the Carnival Sunshine. In total, the Port handled 9,490 cruise passengers last month.

First shipment of chassis for SMART Chassis Pool arrived in January

SC Ports received its first shipment of more than 700 chassis in January, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the SC Ports-owned and operated SMART chassis fleet. South Carolina Ports will continue receiving chassis equipment throughout 2022 as the Port builds its fleet leading up to the full launch of the SMART chassis pool in April 2023.

“The delivery of these chassis marks a new era for South Carolina Ports,” said Barbara Melvin, South Carolina Ports COO. “With the launch of the chassis pool in 2023, South Carolina Ports will enhance the reliability, safety, quality and availability of equipment for the benefit of motor carriers and customers.”

Source: South Carolina Ports Authority