South China port sees strong growth in cargo throughput

The port of Qinzhou, a major link between south China and Southeast Asia, saw its cargo throughput rise 17.9 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year thanks to increased traffic on a new land-sea trade route.

The port handled 108.6 million tonnes of cargo in the January-November period, according to the publicity department of the city of Qinzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Meanwhile, the port handled 2.69 million standard containers, an annual increase of 33.2 percent.

Since a new land-sea freight route was launched in 2017, an increasing number of trains have carried goods to and from the Qinzhou port, connecting many western Chinese regions with Southeast Asia.

In June, local railway authorities opened a container station to facilitate container transport.

Source: Xinhua