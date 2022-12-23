South China’s Qinzhou Port sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Nov

Qinzhou Port in south China handled 100.55 billion yuan (14.42 billion U.S. dollars) of goods imported and exported via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 98.9 percent year on year, said local customs authority.

The land-sea trade corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and ASEAN countries, with Qinzhou and several other ports in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as major trade gateways.

Imported commodities via the port were mainly crude oil, soybeans, manganese ore, coal and pulp. Exported commodities included gasoline, aviation kerosene, food-grade phosphoric acid, and white cardboard, according to Nanning Customs.

As a key platform for cross-border logistics and trade between western China and ASEAN countries, Qinzhou Port now links 12 provincial regions in west China and major ports in ASEAN with freight trains and 40 container shipping routes.

Source: Xinhua