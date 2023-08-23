South Dakota crops rebound from last year’s drought – tour

South Dakota corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts rebounded sharply from last year’s drought-reduced crops, and the corn harvest outlook was above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. producing states found on Monday.

South Dakota corn yields were projected at 157.42bushels per (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Monday evening, well abovethe 2022 crop tour average of 118.45bpa and higher thanthe three-year crop tour average of 149.71bpa.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in South Dakota at an average of 1,013.00pods, upfrom last year’saverage of 871.40pods but short of thethree-year average of 1,039.71 pods.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karen Braun)