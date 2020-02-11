South Korea buys US wheat of various grades

Flour mills in South Korea bought a range of different milling wheat grades in purchases totalling 71,200 tonnes this week, to be sourced from the United States, traders said on Friday. Traders had reported the deals on Thursday but did not give prices. A group headed by Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought some 45,000 tonnes of US wheat for shipment between April 1-20, traders said.

The purchase comprised soft white wheat with 8.5% protein bought at about $247 a tonne FOB, soft white wheat with 10.5% protein purchased at $232 a tonne FOB, hard red winter wheat with 11.5% at $230 a tonne FOB and northern spring with 14% protein purchased at $252 a tonne FOB, traders said.

Another group headed by flour mill Sajo-DongAOne bought 27,100 tonnes of wheat from the United States also of various grades for shipment between April 20 and May 20. This comprised soft white wheat with 8.5% protein bought at $248.17 a tonne FOB, soft white wheat with 10.5% protein purchased at $232.70 a tonne FOB, hard red winter wheat with 11.5% protein purchased at $230.80 a tonne FOB, and northern spring wheat with 14% protein bought at $251.70 a tonne FOB. Traders on Thursday said Korean mills had also bought about 27,100 tonnes of Canadian western red spring wheat at about $252.33 a tonne FOB.

Source: Reuters