South Korea buys US wheat, USDA confirms soybean sales

Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils reported by government and private sources, as of the end of business on Friday:

WHEAT SALE: A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender held on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

SOYBEAN SALE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 131,150 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year.

PENDING TENDERS:

OFFERS RECEIVED ON WHEAT TENDER: The lowest offer in an international tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase and import 50,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Oct. 30 were assessed at $294.95 a metric ton liner out, European traders said. Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, traders said.

RICE TENDER: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 177,000 metric tons of rice, largely from the United States, European traders said. Of the total, 137,000 tons should be sourced from the United States, 20,000 tons from any origins and 20,000 tons from Vietnam. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender was Nov. 2 for the U.S. and optional origin rice and Nov. 9 for the Vietnamese rice, they said.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan’s state grain buyer issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 7.

Source: Reuters (Compiled by Karl Plume in Chicago)