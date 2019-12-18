South Korea Nov thermal coal imports down 12.7% on year at 8.66 mil mt

South Korea imported 8.66 million mt of thermal coal in November, down 10.4% from October and down 12.7% from the year-ago month, the latest customs data showed.

South Korea will shut up to 15 coal-fired power plants for a period of three months starting December to curb air pollution, which impacted imports in November.

Imports from Indonesia were 2.21 million mt, down 13.1% on the month and down 34% from the year-ago month. The volume from Indonesia was almost entirely bituminous material.

Imports from Russia dipped 28.6% on the month at 1.39 million mt, on top of a 12.5% decrease from the year-ago month.

Smaller volumes were registered from South Africa and Colombia at 630,000 mt and 607,000 mt, respectively.

Source: Platts