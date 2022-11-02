South Korea tenders to buy 50,500 tonnes rice from U.S.- traders

South Korea’s Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 50,500 tonnes of rice to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender seeks non-glutinous brown and milled medium grain rice in a series of five consignments for arrival in South Korea in 2023 between February and end June, they said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Nov. 9.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)