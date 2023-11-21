South Korea tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons free soybeans

South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued international tenders to purchase around 50,000 metric tons of food-quality soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), European traders said on Monday.

The soybeans are sought from any worldwide origins. The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tenders is Nov. 27.

The soybeans are sought for deferred shipment with arrival in two 25,000 ton consignments in January 2025 and February 2025. The agency regularly buys supplies with delivery following several years later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)