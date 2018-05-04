South Korea-US West Coast April jet fuel fixtures soar to above 400,000 mt

Favorable arbitrage economics between South Korea and the US West Coast saw scores of fixtures concluded for April.

Barrels for April loading amounted to around 460,000 mt, more than four folds from the previous month, when trade sources estimated around 100,000 mt was concluded on the given route in March.

Market sources said that these flows could continue well into June, despite the recent closure of the South Korea-US West Coast arbitrage window.

A Singapore-based trader noted that US refiner Valero, in particular, was a regular buyer of South Korea cargoes, likely due to a need to fulfill its term supply obligations stateside.

“They send [cargoes] whether the arb is open or closed,” he said. Although he added that the less attractive economics could mean decreased flows into the region. “Traders will still lift cargoes to the USWC … [they] locked the spread a long time ago,” a northeast Asian refiner said, noting that fixtures for May-loading routes were already being reported by shipping brokers.

Others were more skeptical, pointing to the fact that recent higher jet fuel output in the US could potentially cap buying appetite.

Jet fuel production on the US Atlantic Coast rose to its highest level in almost two and a half years in the week that ended April 27, Energy Information Administration data showed Wednesday.

Production in the region rose 21,000 b/d week on week to 120,000 b/d last week. The last time it was reported higher was in the week that ended November 27, 2015, when it averaged 131,000 b/d.

Another northeast Asian refiner noted that some of these cargoes — particularly on Long Range vessels — could be re-diverted elsewhere.

“Not sure if all these cargoes will go there. Many US West Coast ports have draft restrictions and there might be ullage issues. These vessels usually have options to discharge elsewhere,” he said.

Still, he expected demand for South Korean jet cargoes to remain healthy, given the upcoming summer travel demand season in June.

A second northeast Asian refiner agreed, saying that planned turnarounds and technical hiccups in the US West Coast had likely contributed to demand.

US refiner Andeavor’s 355,170 b/d Carson refinery flared on April 16 due to a breakdown at an undisclosed unit, it said in a report to the California South Coast Air Quality Management District.

According to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration, jet fuel stocks in the PADD 5 region stood at 9.4 million barrels in the week ended April 27 — a 0.3% week on week draw, and 5.9% lower than where they stood a year ago.

Source: Platts