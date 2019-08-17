South Korea versus Japan delivered 380 CST bunker price spread hits record high

The delivered 380 CST bunker fuel price spread between South Korea and Japan widened to a record high Thursday, due to persistent tightness in high sulfur fuel oil supply in South Korea and rising supply in Japan.

The South Korea versus Japan delivered 380 CST bunker spread rose $6/mt day on day to $81.75/mt Thursday — the highest on record, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Delivered 380 CST bunker in South Korea typically trades at a premium to a similar grade delivered in Tokyo Bay. The price of delivered 380 CST bunker in South Korea averaged $13.54/mt higher than that in Tokyo Bay so far this year, Platts data showed.

Tokyo Bay delivered 380 CST bunker last traded at a premium to South Korea’s on June 4, when it was assessed at $406.75/mt, $2.75/mt higher than the South Korean price, the data showed.

South Korea’s high sulfur bunker fuel supply is expected to tighten further, as refiners in the country are limiting HSFO production in order to prioritize 0.5% sulfur marine fuel output, in preparation for the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation from January 1, 2020, traders said.

“We are producing less HSFO from October, probably just small quantities until we can begin our [marine fuel] 0.5% production in Q2 [2020],” a source with a South Korean refiner said this week.

With less than four months before the IMO 2020 deadline, one of the South Korean refiners has limited its HSFO inventory to nearly zero, a Seoul-based bunker trader said.

“[They] have no more [HSFO] stocks at all … two other refiners are still selling to them,” he added.

Demand for high sulfur bunker fuel is expected to gradually trend lower going into the end of the year.

“No one wants to import HSFO from October,” the bunker trader said.

Conversely, in the Japan bunker market, HSFO supply has been rising steadily in August, as refiners raised refinery run rates to meet gasoline demand for the driving season, traders said.

“It’s the driving season [now] and fuel oil supply is very heavy … many suppliers have been very eager to sell HSFO,” a Tokyo-based trader said.

In addition, excess bunker fuel stocks from the recent cancellation of spot orders due to Typhoon Krosa has made suppliers rather keen to sell the product, traders added.

“The number of vessels calling [at Japanese ports] is lower than usual, so demand for bunkers has fallen accordingly too,” the Tokyo-based trader said Thursday.

Source: Platts