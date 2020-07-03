South Korean ECA to take effect from 1 September 2020

Further to the club’s previous news item on South Korean ECA, members are reminded that from 1 September 2020 it will be mandatory for ships calling at the following ports to use fuel with maximum 0.1% sulphur content while berthing/anchoring at:

Incheon

Pyeongtaek-Dangjin

Yeosu-Gwangyang

Busan

Ulsan

Please refer to the attached layout for easy reference.

The changeover to compliant fuel shall take place within one hour of arrival and after one hour of departure.

It is expected that the verification method will be similar to MARPOL Annex VI guidelines. In order to avoid any penalties and/or delays, ships calling at the above mentioned ports should be able to demonstrate compliance through bunker delivery notes (BDNs), fuel change-over procedures, engine room logbook records and fuel oil quality/samples.

For ships using alternative measures, such as LNG or exhaust gas scrubbers, PSC inspectors may check International Air Pollution Prevention (IAPP) Certificate/Record and engine room log book records.

From 1 January 2022 it will be mandatory to use fuel with maximum 0.1% sulphur content while navigating within ECAs.

Source: The American Club