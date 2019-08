A tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat from the United States and 31,700 tonnes from Canada has been issued by flour mills in South Korea, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is Friday, Aug. 2.

Shipment of the U.S. wheat was sought between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31. Shipment of the Canadian wheat was sought between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15.

Source: Reuters