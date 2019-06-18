South Korean imports of Thai raw sugar likely to increase in 2019

South Korea’s buying activity of Thai-origin sugar has picked up in the first half of 2019 compared to the previous year, with several sources expecting stronger aggregate demand for Thai raw sugar this year.

South Korean imports of Thai raw sugar rose by 148% year on year to 246,179mt for January to April, data from the Thai Sugar Milling Corporation showed. Meanwhile, white and refined sugar import increased by 147% to 68,960mt over the same period.

Thai raw sugar has gained the attention of South Korean sugar refiners, amid the weakening of Thai raw sugar cash premiums in the first half of this year. Thai raw sugar sugar cash premiums have fallen to the lowest in six months due to stronger cane and sugar production in the October 2018-September 2019 crop year.

Thai HiPol July-September 15 cash premiums were assessed at July (N) plus 19 points on Monday, down by 74% and at the lowest value since the beginning of the year, S&P Global Platts data showed.

South Korea typically imports about 70% of raw sugar from Australia. However, South Korean refineries are looking to expand imports from South America and Thailand origins in recent years, market sources said.

Australian HiPol for September to October shipment was offered at October (V) plus $27-$28/mt CFR South Korea, which is approximately $9-10 points premium to the Thai HiPol October-December 15 cargoes after accounting for freight differential.

Cash premiums for Thai HiPol October-December 15 stood at October (V) plus 16 points on Monday, according to Platts data.

In previous years, Australia raw sugar sellers would usually push out sugar cargoes in Q4 due to warehouse pressure, resulting in weaker values for the October-December shipment.

However, with the NY No. 11 October and March futures hovering between 80 to 100 points spreads in the past month, trade sources said that Australian sellers have not been pressured to sell any cargoes over the October futures.

“October and March [future] spreads are at wide levels now, so Australian sellers can take advantage of that and hold their cargoes to March,” a trader based in Hong Kong said.

Several sources held the view that South Korean refiners might have purchased more Thai raw sugar and are well-covered until the end of the year.

“Korean sugar refiners are looking to delay cargo shipment as their domestic refined sugar sales have been weak. We might see reduced capacity and a slowdown in raw shipment for the next half of the year,” a trader based in East Asia said.

Source: Platts