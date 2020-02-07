South Korean mills bought 99,200 T US, Canadian wheat

Three flour mills in South Korea bought an estimated total of around 99,200 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in deals this week, European traders said on Thursday.

Daehan Flour Mill bought some 45,000 tonnes of US wheat of various types for shipment April 1-20, traders said.

The Sajo-DongAOne mill bought 27,100 tonnes of wheat from the United States also of various grades for shipment between April 20 and May 20.

The CJ Cheiljedang mill bought about 27,100 tonnes of Canadian western red spring wheat at about $252.33 a tonne, they said.

Source: Reuters