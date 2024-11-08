South Korean mills buy 100,000 T wheat from US, Australia

A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Australia in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

Some 50,000 tons sourced from the United States was for shipment between Dec. 25 and Jan. 25. Another 50,000 tons from Australia was for shipment between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31.

A range of different wheat types was bought.

The wheat was all bought on a free on board (FOB) basis, the traders said.

The U.S. consignment was said to have been sold by trading house CHS.

The U.S. purchase involved 25,740 tons of soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $232.95 a ton FOB; 9,160 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% minimum protein bought at $259.40 a ton; and 15,100 tons of northern spring/dark northern wheat of 14% protein bought at $298.44 a ton.

The Australian purchase involved Australian standard white (ASW) grade bought in the mid $270s a ton FOB, Australian hard (AH) wheat bought in the mid $280s a ton and Australian premium white (APW) bought in the low $260s a ton.

The seller of the Australian wheat was unknown.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)