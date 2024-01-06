South Korean mills buy 88,700 T wheat from the U.S. -traders

South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 88,700metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis in two consignments.

Seller both consignments wasbelieved to be trading house Columbia Grain International, they said.

The first consignment of 50,000 tons was for shipment between March 15 and April 15.

The consignment involved 26,690 tons of soft white wheat of 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at $243.68 a ton, 610 tons of soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein content bought at $258.40 a ton, 13,850 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $271.93 a ton and 8,850 tons of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $306.71 a ton.

A second consignment of 38,700 tons was for shipment March 10-April 10.

The consignment involved 11,200 tons of soft white wheat of 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at $243.51 a ton, 1,800 tons of soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein content bought at $258.22 a ton, 9,700 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $271.74 a ton and 16,000 tons of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $306.51 a ton.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

A Taiwanese milling group also bought U.S. wheat on Friday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)