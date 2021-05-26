South Korean Shipbuilders Faring Well

The combined order backlog of Korea’s top 3 shipbuilders totals 52.6 trillion won.

The combined order backlog of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Samsung Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering increased 24 percent to 52,604 billion won in the first quarter of this year. The amount is equivalent to their two-year shipbuilding capacity.

The order backlog of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering increased 16.2 percent to 25.3 trillion won. That of Samsung Heavy Industries increased 35 percent to 16,219 billion won and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering increased its order backlog by 28.3 percent to 11,085 billion won. In the first quarter, their combined order backlog exceeded their two-year shipbuilding capacity for the first time since the first quarter of 2016.

On May 19, the three companies achieved more than 50 percent of their annual business goal for this year. Specifically, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering reached 62 percent of US$14.9 billion by winning contracts for a total of 103 ships. Samsung Heavy Industries’ goal for this year is US$7.8 billion and it reached 65 percent that day with contracts for 42 ships. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, which is aiming at US$7.7 billion, reached one-third of it that day.

The companies’ business environments are expected to improve in the rest of this year. “With their docks fully booked, they will be able to choose more lucrative contracts in the second half,” said an industry source, adding, “Their bargaining power in relation to shipowners is expected to increase along with the prices of their ships.”

Still, the three companies’ meaningful profitability improvement is unlikely until 2023. In the first quarter of this year, Samsung Heavy Industries recorded an operating loss of 506.8 billion won, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering recorded an operating loss of 212.9 billion won, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s operating profit stood at 67.5 billion won.

According to market research firms, Samsung Heavy Industries’ operating loss for this year is estimated at 717.5 billion won, the operating profit of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is estimated to drop 95 percent year on year to 7.1 billion won, and the operating profit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is estimated to jump 354 percent to 337.8 billion won.

Source: Business Korea