South Korean Shipbuilders’ Market Share Rises in Q1

Clarksons Research announced on April 6 that global new shipbuilding orders added up to 9.2 million CGT (259 ships) in the first quarter of this year, including 4.57 million CGT (97) and 3.86 million CGT (130) that went to South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders, respectively.

Last month, the global order backlog increased 1.55 million CGT to 94.71 million CGT. That of South Korean shipbuilders increased by 1.12 million CGT (4 percent) and that of Chinese shipbuilders increased by 0.61 million CGT (2 percent) whereas that of Japanese shipbuilders decreased by 0.24 million CGT (3 percent). As compared with the same month of the previous year, the backlogs increased 31 percent, increased 22 percent and decreased 15 percent, respectively.

In the first quarter of this year, 38 orders were placed for container carriers with a capacity of 12,000 TEU or more and 21 went to South Korean shipbuilders. They won 26 out of 37 orders when it comes to LNG carriers with a capacity of 140,000 cubic meters or more.

n March, global new shipbuilding orders totaled 3.23 million CGT (88) and South Korean, Chinese and Japanese shipbuilders won 51 percent, 42 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The Clarksons Newbuilding Price Index rose two points to 156.17 to rise for the 16th consecutive month.

That month, the average price of LNG carriers rose from US$218 million to US$220 million and that of container carriers (13,000 to 14,000 TEU) rose from US$148.5 million to US$149.5 million. Those of very large crude carriers, S-max tankers and A-max tankers did not change from US$115 million, US$77 million and US$60 million, respectively.

