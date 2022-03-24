South Korean Shipbuilders Still in the Lead

Clarksons Research reported on March 23 that new shipbuilding orders added up to 1.29 million CGT in February this year and South Korean, Chinese and Japanese shipbuilders won 67 percent, 26 percent and 3 percent of the orders, respectively.

In January and February, the orders totaled 5.12 million CGT, down 36 percent from a year ago. The orders include 2.81 million CGT that went to South Korean shipbuilders and 2.01 million CGT and 0.14 million CGT went to Chinese and Japanese, respectively.

The orders include 22 for large container carriers (12,000 TEU or more) and 22 for large LNG carriers (140,000 cubic meters or more). In these segments, South Korean shipbuilders won 16 and 15 and Chinese won six and seven, respectively.

The Clarksons Newbuilding Price Index was 154.73 last month, up 0.47 percentage point year on year. The index rose for the 15th consecutive month.

Source: Business Korea