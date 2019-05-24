South Korea’s Apr crude imports from Iran rise 25% on year ahead waiver expiry

South Korea’s crude imports from Iran surged 24.5% year on year in April ahead of the May expiry of its US sanctions waiver, while imports from the US jumped more than five times, data released by Korea National Oil Corp. Thursday showed.

The country received 12.466 million barrels of Iranian crude in April, up from 10.011 million barrels a year earlier, the data showed.

The shipments made Iran the second-biggest crude supplier to South Korea, overtaking Kuwait and Iraq.

All the shipments from Iran were South Pars condensate purchased by SK Innovation, Hanwha Total and Hyundai Chemical to run condensate splitters, according to the companies.

The April shipments were also up 20.3% from 10.366 million barrels imported in March, the data showed.

The increase in shipments from Iran in April came as the US 180-day waiver expired in early May.

Over January-April, imports of Iranian crude fell 13.7% on year to 31.39 million barrels, the data showed.

South Korea was among eight countries included in the US waiver last November, under which Seoul was permitted to import Iranian barrels until May 2. South Korean refiners have suspended Iranian crude imports since late April after the US announced the waivers would not be extended. Its imports of Iranian crude will be zero in May as a result.

Just after the US announcement, the South Korean government extended freight incentives for crude oil imports from regions outside the Middle East until 2021 to help counter the loss of Iranian barrels.

Iran had long been a main crude supplier for South Korea, averaging 12 million barrels/month, accounting about 10% of its total imports.

About 70% of Iranian crude imports to South Korea were South Pars condensate, and more than half the condensate South Korea imported had been from Iran. Other Iranian grades South Korea imported were mostly Iran Heavy and Forozan.

IMPORTS FROM US, MEXICO SURGE

To prepare for the loss of Iranian barrels, South Korea’s crude imports from the US surged more than five times to 11.137 million barrels in April from 2.081 million barrels a year earlier, the data showed. The April shipments were also up 36.9% from March.

The sharp increase appears to have been driven by purchases of Eagle Ford condensate as an alternative to South Pars. South Korean importers also increased purchases of light sweet WTI Midland and medium sour Mars in the month, according to the companies.

Crude intake from Mexico more than doubled to 4.899 million barrels in April from 2.097 million barrels a year earlier, the data showed.

The Mexican grade is mostly heavy sour Maya, purchased by Hyundai Oilbank. The refiner has imported more than 3 million barrels/month of Maya in recent months. It has also said it intends to purchase more heavy and sour crude grades, especially Maya, as it has expanded refining capacity and improved heavy oil upgraders.

South Korean imports from its biggest supplier Saudi Arabia rose 7.8% on year to 26.493 million barrels in April, the data showed.

It was the first year-on-year increase since last November, when shipments from Saudi Arabia rose 20.1% on year.

But South Korea’s imports of Kazakhstan’s light sweet CPC Blend crude, which had been on the sharp increase for a year, halved to 2.121 million barrels in April from 4.28 million barrels a year earlier, the data showed.

South Korea has imported no Forties barrels this year; it last purchased 3.07 million barrels from the UK last December.

In total, South Korea imported 95.723 million barrels, or 3.19 million b/d, of crude oil in April, up 9.8% on year and up 9.9% from March, the data showed. Over January-April, imports rose 2.8% on year to 374.417 million barrels.

The KNOC data showed South Korea’s crude stockpiles jumped 22% on year to 54.927 million barrels in April, while stockpiles of oil products rose 11.6% on year to 67.572 million barrels.

South Korean refiners and condensate splitters processed 93.859 million barrels of crude in April, or 3.13 million b/d, up 7.4% on year, the data showed.

Source: Platts