South Korea’s August ethanol imports rise 23% on month to 27,972 mt

South Korea’s ethanol imports rose 23.4% month on month to 27,972 mt in August, data released Thursday by the Korea Customs Service showed.

Imports of undenatured ethanol rose 25.83% on month to 13,030 mt in August. Brazil was the biggest supplier of undenatured ethanol in the month, accounting for 52.46% of the total, followed by Pakistan at 30.22%.

In August, Pakistan overtook Australia as biggest supplier of undenatured ethanol to South Korea to date in 2018, accounting for 32.1% of the total 95,612 mt imported since January. Australia was the second-largest supplier at 30.27%, followed by Cambodia at 16.35% and Brazil at 12.18%.

For denatured ethanol, South Korea’s imports rose 21.36% on month to 14,942 mt in August, of which 92.53% came from the US.

On the export front, South Korea’s total ethanol shipments fell 68.99% on month to 1,541 mt in August. Japan remained the top export destination, accounting for 99.3% of South Korea’s ethanol exports in the month.

Denatured ethanol exports totaled only 4 mt in August, down 80.95% from July. Thailand was the destination for 95% of the total.

