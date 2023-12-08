South Korea’s FLC buys 65,000 metric tons feed wheat – traders

South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) bought about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was purchased at an estimated $275.90 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading.

The wheat is for arrival in South Korea around May 10, 2024. It can be sourced from optional origins.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. The deal followed a separate purchase by Korean importer NOFI of feed wheat on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)