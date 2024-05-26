South Korea’s FLC buys some 65,000 T corn in private deal

South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $247.49 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

If sourced from South America, shipment is between Aug. 12-Aug. 31 and from South Africa between Aug. 22-Sept. 10 for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 10. If sourced from South Africa only 55,000 metric tons need be supplied.

Traders said rising wheat prices due to concerns of weather damage in top exporter Russia have generated demand for cheaper corn. South Korean animal feed maker NOFI bought an estimated 137,000 tons on Friday and South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased 271,000 tons of corn on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)