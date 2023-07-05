South Korea’s FLC tenders for up to 69,000 metric tons of corn

South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has issued a tender to purchase 52,000 to 69,000 metric tons of corn sourced from optional worldwide origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, July 4, and arrival in South Korea is sought around Nov. 25.

Shipment is sought between Oct. 22-Nov. 10 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 2-Oct. 21 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, between Sept. 27-Oct. 16 if from South America or between Oct. 7-Oct. 26 if from South Africa.

Asian corn demand has been strong after Chicago corn futures plunged to 2-1/2 year lows on forecasts of an increased planted area in the United States.

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) bought an estimated 136,000 metric tons of feed corn in an international tender on Monday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kim Coghill)