South Korea’s GS Caltex starts November spot gasoil sales – sources

in Freight News 13/10/2023

South Korea’s GS Caltex has kicked off spot sales for November-loading gasoil via a tender, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The private refiner is seeking to sell at least two 300,000-barrel 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 18-20, they added.

GS Caltex typically does not comment on commercial matters.

The tender closes on Oct. 13 with same-day validity.

These offers come after refiner SK Energy SKENGG.UL, owned by SK Innovation 096770.KS, started sale discussions for early November-loading cargoes in the early week.

SK Energy had offered two or three cargoes all loading before Nov. 15 to some buyers, one of the sources added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Varun H K)

