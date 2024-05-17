Recent News

  

South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank cuts Seosan crude runs after minor fire

17/05/2024

South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank has made a slight reduction to crude runs at its Seosan refinery site after a minor fire, a company official said on Friday.

“We are currently running an inspection to restart the affected process,” the official said without elaborating.

The operation rate was reduced temporarily to about 87% of normal levels, the official said, adding that normal operations are expected to resume early next week.

The fire is likely to have started in a desulphurisation unit, trade sources said.

The Seosan refinery has total crude processing capacity of 520,000 bpd.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore and Heekyong Yang in South Korea, Editing by David Goodman)

