South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank to sell VLSFO from early November ahead of IMO 2020

South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank will start supplying very low sulfur fuel oil from early November as it readies for the International Maritime Organization’s global low sulfur marine fuel mandate, a company official said.

“Hyundai Oilbank [already] has some contracts for VLSFO supplies,” the official said, without providing further details.

Based on the technology used in its VLSFO manufacturing process, the refiner can win many more long-term contracts, the official added.

The refiner “has used the world’s first new technology to completely remove asphaltenes that hinder the stability of mixed oils through its own solvent treatment method,” the official said.

This comes as the IMO 2020 rule is set to usher in a variety of new 0.5% sulfur marine fuels and blends, making bunker fuel management more complex.

Bulk fuel stored for long periods can become unstable as the asphaltene content can precipitate out of solution, causing sludge formation. This in turn can block filters and pipes, leaving tanks with an unpumpable residue, reducing the fuel economy of the vessels.

“By solving the stability problems of mixed oils, Hyundai Oilbank has been able to cope with the increasing demand for VLSFO by combining various oils,” the official said.

The refiner “has applied the new technologies for VLSFO manufacturing and has completed a test run recently for supplies from early next month,” the official said.

It has also recently applied for a patent for its VLSFO manufacturing process, the official said, adding the company hopes to obtain it soon.

SHIFT TO CLEANER FUELS

VLSFO is set to be the main marine fuel choice worldwide to comply with IMO 2020 as its availability rises, industry sources say.

“Bunker fuel demand is expected to increasingly switch from HSFO to LSFO or MGO, so demand of VLSFOs will be strong,” the company official said.

“We will actively respond to market changes by securing long-term contracts for VLSFO with the advanced technology,” the official said.

Hyundai Oilbank can use more heavy grades to produce cleaner, lighter fuels as it started commercial production in September last year at new solvent de-asphalting, or SDA.

The 80,000 b/d SDA unit uses residual fuel oil as a feedstock to extract solvent, which is used to make middle distillate products and gasoline, from asphalt.

Hyundai Oilbank has imported large volumes of heavy, sour grades such as 4 million barrels a month of Mexico’s Maya and 2 million-3 million barrels/month of Kuwait export blend, 1 million-2 million barrels/month of Iraqi Basrah Heavy and some volumes of US Mars, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, other refiners in South Korea are also gearing up for IMO 2020.

South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy has already increased production of gasoil and gasoline ahead of the impending rule.

Since 2017, the refiner has been building a vacuum residue desulfurization, with a 40,000 b/d capacity in its Ulsan complex.

In a bid to meet the stronger demand for middle distillates under IMO 2020, S-Oil started commercial production at a residue upgrading complex and olefin downstream complex in Onsan in November last year.

Source: Platts