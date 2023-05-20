South Korea’s KFA bought about 65,000 tonnes corn – traders

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

It was purchased from trading house Cofco at an estimated $248.76 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 20.

If sourced from South Africa, only 55,000 tonnes needs to be supplied.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)