South Korea’s KFA bought some 66,000 T corn in private deal, traders say

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section in South Korea purchased some 66,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa in a private deal late on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

The purchase was made in later negotiations after the KFA rejected all offers and made no purchase in a formal international tender on Tuesday for up to 138,000 tons of corn.

The corn in the private deal was believed to have been purchased from trading house ADM at an estimated $254.50 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 5.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)