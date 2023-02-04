South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 126,000 tonnes corn – traders

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased an estimated 126,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

Some 60,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from South America was believed to have been bought from trading house Viterra at an estimated $337.80 a tonne c&f.

Another 66,000 tonnes to be sourced from optional origins was believed to have been bought from trading house ADM at an estimated $336.60 a tonne c&f.

The corn was said to be for arrival in South Korea around April 20.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)