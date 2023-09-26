Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 132,000 T corn – traders

South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 132,000 T corn – traders

in Freight News 26/09/2023

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased an estimated 132,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in two consignments at outright prices of $262.33 and $264.50 a ton c&f with some also believed to have been bought a premium over Chicago corn futures.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in December 2023 and January 2024. Seller was believed to be trading house ADM.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software