South Korea’s KFA buys estimated 132,000 T corn – traders

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased an estimated 132,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in two consignments at outright prices of $262.33 and $264.50 a ton c&f with some also believed to have been bought a premium over Chicago corn futures.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in December 2023 and January 2024. Seller was believed to be trading house ADM.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)