South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 138,000 tonnes corn

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) is seeking to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was sought by the KFA’s Busan section in two consignments of between 50,000 tonnes and 69,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea in December.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Sept. 24.

The first consignment is sought for arrival around Dec. 25.

Shipment is sought between Nov. 21 and Dec. 10 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 15 if from South America and between Oct. 6 and Oct. 25 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival around Dec. 30.

Shipment is sought between Nov. 26 and Dec. 15 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20 if from South America and between Nov. 11 and Nov. 30 if from South Africa.

The KFA is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)