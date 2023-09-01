South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 metric tons corn

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Sept. 1.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 10.

The tender from the KFA’s Busan section sought shipment between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25 if the corn is sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 17 and Nov. 5 if from the U.S. Gulf or the Black Sea region, between Oct. 12 and Oct. 31 if from South America, or between Oct. 22 and Nov. 10 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3, traders said.

The KFA’s Incheon section bought some 68,000 tons of corn in a separate tender on Thursday with similar shipment periods.

Traders said more Asian corn buying has been sparked this week by falls in Chicago corn futures Cv1, pressured as U.S. crops near harvest with minimal signs of crop stress.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Eileen Soreng)