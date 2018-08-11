Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / South Korea’s KOGAS in talks to buy LNG cargoes for winter: Sources

South Korea’s KOGAS in talks to buy LNG cargoes for winter: Sources

in Freight News 11/08/2018

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is in talks to buy 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in the winter months, two industry sources said.

The company is still in discussion with sellers and is yet to award the contract, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The cargo delivery period is from October to February, a second source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

Both sources didn’t want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.
Source: Reuters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software