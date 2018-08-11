South Korea’s KOGAS in talks to buy LNG cargoes for winter: Sources

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is in talks to buy 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in the winter months, two industry sources said.

The company is still in discussion with sellers and is yet to award the contract, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The cargo delivery period is from October to February, a second source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

Both sources didn’t want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Source: Reuters