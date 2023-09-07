South Korea’s MFG bought around 55,000 metric tons feed wheat

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased about 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat thought likely to be sourced from the Black Sea region in a private deal this week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

One consignment was purchased at an estimated $275.30 a ton c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading. It was believed to have been bought from trading house Cofco.

Traders expected the wheat to be sourced from the Black Sea region with shipment between Nov. 1-Nov. 30, 2023, with arrival in South Korea around Jan. 5, 2024.

The wheat is technically optional origin, but Russia, India, Denmark and China are excluded as source countries. The wheat may not be loaded in ports in Russia and Ukraine, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)