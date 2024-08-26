South Korea’s MFG buys about 67,000 T of corn in tender

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 67,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

One consignment was bought at an estimated $234.70 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included, plus a $1.20 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was said to be trading house CJ International.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender had sought up to 70,000 tons of corn sourced only from South America or South Africa for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Dec. 23.

Shipment was sought between Oct. 25 and Nov. 13 if sourced from South America or for between Nov. 4 and Nov. 23 if from South Africa.

Asian import interest was sparked after Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Thursday as strong results from a major crop tour in the United States reinforced expectations of a bumper U.S. harvest, traders added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)