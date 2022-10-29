South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 134,000 T corn in tender

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 134,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender that closed on Friday, European traders said.

The corn, expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa, was for arrival in South Korea in February 2023.

It was bought in two consignments in a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago corn futures, with about half the volume outright prices and half premiums.

One consignment of 68,000 tonnes was partly bought at an outright price estimated at $329.98 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, and also at a premium of 155.9 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

A second consignment of 66,000 tonnes was partly bought at an outright price estimated at $330.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, and also at a premium of 157.0 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago March 2023 corn contract CH3.

The seller was believed to be trading house ADM and the consignment was expected to be sourced from South America.

Traders said that falling Chicago corn prices were starting to generate more Asian demand.

The first consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 1, they said. Shipment was sought between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23 if from South America or between Dec. 14 and Jan. 2 from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 10. Shipment was sought between Dec. 13 and Jan. 1 if from South America or between Dec. 23 and Jan. 11 from South Africa.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )